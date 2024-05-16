Detroit Free Press wins 11 first-place SPJ awards; Kirthmon F. Dozier earns lifetime honor

Longtime Detroit Free Press photographer Kirthmon F. Dozier, who died in January after a brief illness, was honored Wednesday with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Dozier was best known for his sports photography, covering thousands of professional, college and high school events for the Free Press throughout his 28 years at the newspaper. He shot iconic moments in Detroit sports history, from the Detroit Pistons championship to the Red Wings' Stanley Cup runs to Miguel Cabrera’s final day as a Tiger.

Detroit Free Press photographer Kirthmon F. Dozier stands in the end zone of the Metrodome in Minneapolis where he was covering a game between the Vikings and the Lions.

Dozier and dozens of other Detroit Free Press photographers, reporters, columnists and editors won awards at the annual event.

The Free Press earned 43 awards, including 11 first-place awards Wednesday night. They include:

Breaking news via social media

The Detroit Free Press staff for its social coverage of the mass shooting at Michigan State University in February 2023.

Feature reporting

Nushrat Rahman — who covers issues and obstacles that influence economic mobility for the Detroit Free Press and BridgeDetroit, as a corps member with Report for America — for her story "From shelter to home — how one woman climbed out of homelessness."

Breaking/spot news

The Detroit Free Press staff for its breaking coverage of the mass shooting at Michigan State University in February 2023.

Editorial writing

Nancy Kaffer for a series of editorials, which include:

Education reporting

Lily Altavena for her story on autistic students who have been assaulted on school buses in southeast Michigan.

Feature reporting

Georgea Kovanis for her story, "Relapse. Overdose. Saving lives: How a Detroit addict and mom of 3 is finding her purpose."

General column writing

M.L. Elrick for his columns that look at local corruption.

Headline writing

Tanya Wildt for headlines that "engage readers' curiosity."

Portrait photography

Mandi Wright for a photo she took of a mother searching for her son.

Lorrie Kemp, 58, of Oscoda, holds a photo of her son, Armani Kelly, one of three rappers that went missing on Jan. 21. There three were supposed to perform at a Detroit club, but the event was canceled. Their bodies were later found buried under debris in the basement of an abandoned Highland Park apartment building.

Racial justice reporting

Andrea May Sahouri for her coverage of racist abuse by a private security police force at Detroit's Renaissance Center.

Criticism

Julie Hinds for her "penetrating explorations of television and film." The Detroit Free Press swept the criticism category, with dining critic Lyndsay C. Green winning second place for her reviews and music critic Brian McCollum receiving third place for his coverage.

More on the 2023 SPJ award winners: Free Press reporter Christine MacDonald named 2023 Journalist of the Year by SPJ Detroit

For the full list of the winners, visit SPJDetroit.org.

Contact Adrienne Roberts: amroberts@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Free Press wins 11 first-place SPJ awards, 43 total