Detroit fireworks 2024 are today! Here's everything you need to know.

The annual Ford Fireworks show in downtown Detroit attracts thousands of spectators to locations throughout the city. This year's event, the 66th Ford Fireworks show, takes place June 24, 2024.

“The Ford Fireworks inspires awe and excitement for families in Detroit with spectacular fireworks display lighting up a truly iconic American skyline,” president and CEO of The Parade Co., Tony Michaels, said in a statement. “We are honored and privileged to work with the amazing team at Ford Motor Company to bring our community this incredible event for the 66th year.”

Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the 2024 Detroit fireworks show.

Dominic Davis of Detroit waves lights sticks to music being played before the 2023 Ford Fireworks along the Detroit River at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit on Monday, June 26, 2023.

When are the Detroit fireworks?

The 66th Ford Fireworks are on Monday, June 24, 2024. The display starts around 10 p.m. The cost is free and open to the public. Pedestrian set-ups and gatherings are not permitted before 2 p.m.

Where to watch the Detroit fireworks?

Viewing locations include Hart Plaza (1 Hart Plaza) and Belle Isle Park (99 Pleasure Drive) and Spirit Plaza (2 Woodward Ave). If you can't attend in person, the event will be broadcasted on WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

Detroit weather forecast

The weather forecast on Monday calls for a high of 82 F and a low of 68 F, with pleasant, sunny conditions and less humidity. If rain happens, the fireworks will be postponed until rain stops.

Ford Fireworks events

The Parade Co. and Ford is hosting their annual fundraising party. Ticket purchases include food by Andiamo, complementary alcohol and giveaways.

Tickets are $350 per guest and $125 for children six and under. Email cbarbb@theparade.org to set up an in-person appointment to purchase tickets.

Where do I park?

Municipal Parking Department will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m. on June 24. Parking is available on the street and the agency will offer parking at these city-owned garages:

Ford Underground Garage (30 E. Jefferson), 6 a.m. - 1 a.m., $10

Eastern Market Garage (2727 Riopelle Street), 6 a.m. - 11 p.m., $10

No parking is permitted in front of hydrants, bus stops, blocking alleys and driveways. No parking is allowed in designated zones, standing zones, fire lanes and parking zones.

Parking at Belle Isle can be purchased at the entrance for $13 and are $11 for out-of-state visitors.

People dance in the rain before the start of the 2023 Ford Fireworks along the Detroit River at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit on Monday, June 26, 2023.

What streets are closed?

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways will begin to close.

Is there a curfew for minors?

The city will enforce a curfew for minors (18 and under) from 8 p.m. on June 24 until 6 a.m. on June 25. Minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or a responsible adult if they choose to view within curfew boundaries.

How do I get around?

The Detroit People Mover will operate from 7 a.m. - midnight.

The Financial District Station is the closest station with walking distance to Hart Plaza. For more information, visit the Detroit People Mover website.

Where do I find food?

Hart Plaza will have a collection of food trucks available for purchase. Restaurants are also available nearby.

What not to do

No tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed.

Flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is prohibited.

Fireworks are not allowed.

Reserving an area in excess of the number of people currently in the group is prohibited.

Specifically for Belle Isle Park:

From 2 - 4 p.m., all vehicles will be directed to the paddock area (except those with valid ADA placards)

RV parking will be on the paddock area near the casino.

Jalen Williams is an intern at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at jawilliams1@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit fireworks 2024: Everything you need to know