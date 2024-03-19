Detroit father faces 2 felony counts in death of infant daughter

A Detroit father is facing charges in the homicide case of his infant daughter, killed in summer 2023.

Wayne County authorities are moving forward with charges against the suspect in the 2023 killing of his nine-month-old daughter Kinsley Evans, Detroit police said.

"Baby Kinsley lived a very short life of pain. The alleged facts are unbelievably tragic in this case. The injuries inflicted on this nine-month-old baby are too numerous to fathom," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The suspect, 24-year-old Charles Evans of Detroit, is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the victim's death.

Mugshot photo of Charles Evans, 24, of Detroit, charged in connection with the June 2023 killing of his nine-month-old daughter Kinsley Evans.

Officials allege the suspect fatally assaulted the victim around 11:16 a.m. on June 26, 2023 at a residence in the 12200 block of Schaefer Highway. Medics arrived to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the suspect on Saturday, followed by an arraignment in 36th District Court Sunday. The suspect remains in custody as the case proceeds.

A probable cause conference is set for March 27. The preliminary examination is scheduled for April 3.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit father in custody, facing charges in death of infant daughter