Detroit couple charged in connection to fatal dog mauling

A Detroit couple is facing charges in a fatal dog mauling, with the husband arraigned Wednesday and the wife arraigned Thursday.

On Jan. 29, Detroit police responded to reports of a dog mauling in the area of West Chicago and Longacre streets in Detroit. Officials allege that the couple's three dogs attacked a 35-year-old man who was walking in the area that night.

Police said the incident happened when the dogs escaped from a property on the 9400 block of Longacre Street through an unsecured front gate. Medics treated the victim on-site and transported him to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 2.

Officials charged the defendants with one count each of dangerous animal causing death.

"This is heartbreaking. I just do not understand why we continue to see unleashed and unsecured dangerous dogs running loose and killing our citizenry," said Kym Worthy, Wayne County prosecutor. "With pet ownership comes responsibility, pure and simple. I do not see what is hard to understand about that."

Defendant Roy Eric Goodman, 40, was arraigned in 36th District Court on Wednesday afternoon. Magistrate Dawn White assigned the defendant a $25,000 cash bond with conditions that he may not harbor any animals and is not allowed to contact the victim's family.

A bond redetermination hearing has been scheduled for Friday. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Wednesday and the preliminary examination is set for March 13.

Defendant Trevina Quiche Goodman, 38, was arraigned in 36th District Court Thursday morning. Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath assigned the defendant a $25,000 cash bond with conditions that she may not harbor any animals and is not allowed to contact the victim's family.

A bond redetermination hearing has been scheduled for Monday. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Wednesday and the preliminary examination is set for March 13.

