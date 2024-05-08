Detroit City Council to start commission to represent renters

Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved the creation of a tenants rights’ commission to represent and advocate for residential renters.

Council members voted unanimously to pass an ordinance establishing the nine-member body tasked with developing policy recommendations to reduce evictions, enforce landlord compliance and help city departments educate tenants and landlords on issues related to residential rentals.

Renters in Detroit have long raised concerns about substandard living conditions and evictions, and pushed for accountability from landlords. Half of the more than 240,000 housing units in Detroit are renter-occupied, according to U.S. census figures.

“The commission aims to foster a more equitable and secure rental landscape for all Detroit residents,” At-Large Council Member Mary Waters, who spearheaded the ordinance, said on Tuesday.

The commission, comprised of members appointed by both council and the mayor, would include at least four renters living in Detroit and a resident who owns no more than 10 properties that are up to city code. Members, who must be Detroit residents, can serve a two-year term. The members should represent various renter perspectives in the city, including seniors, students and people with disabilities. Members of the tenants’ rights commission are expected to meet monthly, according to the ordinance.

Seniors, in particular, have recently raised the alarm about mold infestation, vermin, lack of heat and inadequate security measures in their apartments. Detroit seniors, who joined staff from Waters' office for a news conference last month, said they were facing poor living conditions in complexes and called for officials, property owners and community members to provide safe housing and hold negligent landlords accountable.

“We need to do something now to enforce and support this commission to protect these citizens who are in jeopardy of becoming homeless,” Lisa Franklin, of Warriors on Wheels, a nonprofit that advocates for people with disabilities in metro Detroit, told council members.

The ordinance also allows each council member and the mayor to appoint a nonvoting member to represent tenant advocacy groups or other perspectives, as necessary. The commission is meant to “serve as a collective voice of advocacy” before departments and entities, according to the ordinance.

The body can receive complaints from tenants and refer alleged city code violations to relevant departments, ask tenants and landlords to voluntarily mediate disputes, request information from housing advocates and experts to create policy recommendations or regulations and provide an annual report to council and the administration. The commission can request public or private grants.

The ordinance also calls for a “centralized and efficient process” where tenants can verify that their rental property is registered and has other relevant certifications and permits. That would look like a city-maintained website. Detroit renters can currently search their address in the city of Detroit’s Rental Compliance Map.

The vast majority of landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, making up about half of the units in the city, but most are not registered within Detroit's formal rental system, according to a 2022 report from Detroit Future City. Of Detroit’s 42,191 landlords, 87% own one or two properties.

Under the city of Detroit’s rental ordinance, landlords must register their properties, ensure they pass inspections obtain a lead clearance and pay any outstanding fees with the city’s Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED) or blight violation tickets. These steps lead to a certificate of compliance.

BSEED has issued tens of thousands of rental blight violation tickets this year and in 2023.

Last year, the city of Detroit announced a program for small-scale property owners of duplexes and other types of rentals to get repair grants and rebates for bringing their properties up to code. Landlords can also get trained to understand the dangers of lead paint and lead paint compliance.

