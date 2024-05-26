Detour in place after vehicle crash closes all west lanes on US-58 in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says a detour is in place after a vehicle crash on US-58 in Pittsylvania County near Whispering Pines Road.

As of 10:14 a.m., all west lanes are closed, as well as the eastbound left shoulder and left lane.

Westbound traffic is being detoured off US-58 onto Stony Mill Road. Drivers will take this detour to Stony Mill School Road, onto Inman Road and Whispering Pines Road, to end back onto US-58 West.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.