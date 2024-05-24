Detour in place after Multi-vehicle on US-220 South in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a multi-vehicle crash near Burgess Road.

As of 7:11 p.m., all south lanes are closed. VDOT reports traffic is being detoured off at Grassy Hill Road Rt. 919 back onto US-220 South.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

