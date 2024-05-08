Detour in place for landslide repair work in Fawn Township

Landslide repair work is underway in Fawn Township, Allegheny County.

Route 1034 (Bull Creek Road) is undergoing slide repair work and shoulder reconstruction, PennDOT announced. A portion of the road between Mason Road and McGowan Lane will be closed for the repairs.

Motorists can take the following detour to get around the closure coming from the north:

Follow Bull Creek Road to Bakerstown Road

Turn right onto Bakerstown Road

Turn right onto Howes Run Road

Follow Howes Run Road back to Bull Creek Road

End detour

The same detour should be followed in reverse order if coming from the south.

The closure is expected to last through late May.

