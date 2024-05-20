Detour ahead: A look at 6 major projects in the Springfield area this construction season

It's coming up on summer, also known as construction season in central Illinois.

Major projects on Sixth Street and Interstate 55 over the Sangamon River are slated to start later this spring, according to Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Wappel.

On the other end, a significant project is set to wrap up, which will be a relief for commuters.

Michael Mendenhall, the Springfield Rail Improvements Project manager, confirmed that Madison and Jefferson streets between Ninth and 11th streets are scheduled to re-open in mid-July with Washington Street set to open most likely in June.

The major east-west thoroughfares in the city were shut down in those locations in the spring of 2023 to install underpasses without center piers with an overall price tag of $68 million.

The city of Springfield is still finalizing the conversion of Fourth Street from South Grand Avenue to Dodge Street and Adams Street from Sixth to Ninth streets to two-way traffic. The project has a cost of $4.6 million.

In all work zones, drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Here's a look at major projects around the central Illinois area.

Sixth Street

Work: From north of Stanford Avenue to Myrtle Street, crews in June will begin to address ADA curb ramps and curb and gutter improvements. They will also be milling and resurfacing both the through lanes and parking lanes and replacing traffic signals at Ash Street. Some traffic delays are likely with the project.

Cost: $2.4 million

Timeline: Four to five months.

Rail Splitter rest areas

Work: The Rail Splitter rest areas in both directions of Interstate 55 just north of Springfield will be replaced. The rest areas are found at mile marker 102 northbound and at mile marker 104 southbound. Both rest areas will be open for parking until demolition begins, when they will be closed until the new structures are completed.

Cost: $27 million

Timeline: Demolition of the current buildings begins this summer and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Interstate 55 (Logan Co.)

Work: A five-mile resurfacing project on I-55 in Logan County began in late April. It starts south of the Lincoln I-55 Business Loop (Exit 123) and ends north of Elkhart (Exit 115). Additional work includes drainage upgrades, guardrail repairs and bridge deck replacement as well as rehabilitation work on the road leading into Broadwell. The road will be entirely shut down from June 1 to Aug. 31. Drivers can expect lane closures on the interstate and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Cost: $31 million

Timeline: Most of the project is expected to be completed this construction season, however, a few items will be completed in the spring and summer of 2025.

U.S. 67/Illinois 125 (Cass Co.)

Work: A resurfacing project on U.S. 67/Illinois 125 through Beardstown resumed in late April after beginning last fall. Most of the work that still needs to be completed is between Arenzville Road and the Illinois River bridge. Traffic will be reduced to one lane using flaggers, cones and barrels within the construction area.

Cost: $5.9 million

When will it be done? Early July.

East Lake Shore Drive

Work: Lane closures on the East Lake Shore Drive bridge over Lake Springfield between Oak Lane/Stout Road and Canterbury Drive are in effect. The project will apply a new layer of concrete in addition to other bridge repairs. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with cones, drums and traffic signals providing traffic control.

Cost: $1 million

When will it be done? Late September.

Interstate 55 over the Sangamon River

What: Work on I-55 over the Sangamon River, 2.2 miles south of the Sherman interchange, includes bridge deck overlay and patching with shoulder reconstruction both southbound and northbound bridges. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane of traffic in each direction open at all times. The project is a precursor for the widening of the bridges, part of proposed widening of I-55 through Springfield. The widening of the bridges is scheduled to begin in 2025.

Cost: $4.8 million

When will it be done? This fall.

