‘Detestable’: Guard busted inside Central California prison. Officials found him with fentanyl

California prison officials arrested a correctional officer reportedly found in possession of fentanyl and other narcotics on Monday at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Fresno County.

Sgt. Greg Reinaldo Clark, who has worked the past 23 years for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, was arrested within the secured perimeter of Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, CDCR announced Wednesday in a news release.

CDCR officials did not indicate the amount of confiscated fentanyl or what other narcotics Clark allegedly had in his possession at the prison, but they did release a photo of the confiscated drugs.

“Clark’s selfish acts put himself, PVSP staff and the incarcerated population in danger,” PVSP Warden Steve Smith said. “That is one of the most detestable acts one can commit in a peace officer position. A huge thank you to the investigative team for their hard work and dedication on this case.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, and 2 milligrams of fentanyl can provide a lethal dose. Fentanyl can shut down breathing, cause cardiac arrest and kill within minutes.

Clark’s career started in July 2001 as a CDCR cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Sacramento County. He started working as a correctional officer in December 2003 at Pleasant Valley State Prison. He was promoted to correctional sergeant in October 2013.

CDCR officials said on Wednesday that Clark resigned after his arrest.