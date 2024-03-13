Detention officer arrested for giving phone to inmate

A Mecklenburg County detention officer was arrested for giving a phone to a resident at a detention center she worked at.

Deputies say they found out Ayana Dillion gave the phone to the inmate after investigating a report of an illegal item at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central.

Detention officer charged with smuggling contraband inside jail

“Unlawful activities within our facility will not be tolerated and will be thoroughly investigated. Staff and resident safety are one of our top priorities and actions like this compromises that. I commend my staff for their thorough investigation,” said Sheriff McFadden.

It’s illegal to give a phone to someone in custody in a local confinement facility, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

She began working for the MCSO in October of 2021. She was fired on Tuesday, March 12.

