Detectives on scene of homicide investigation in southwest Charlotte
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are on the scene of a homicide investigation in southwest Charlotte.
The investigation began around 9: 15 p.m. on Fairwood Avenue near South Tryon Street.
Police have not released the cause of death in the homicide or the identities of those involved.
A crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
