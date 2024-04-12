Detectives looking for man who robbed Spokane Valley coffee stand

Apr. 11—Spokane Valley detectives are working to identify a man who they suspect robbed a coffee stand Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the reported armed robbery at about 5:40 a.m. at Crush Coffee, 16923 E. Sprague Ave., according to a Spokane Valley police news release.

Employees reported a white man wearing a dark mask and hoodie displayed a handgun and robbed the business, police said.

The victims told deputies they had just opened the coffee stand and were preparing for their shift when a man knocked on the drive-through window.

When they opened the window, the suspect leaned in, displayed a handgun and demanded money, the release said. He ran away westbound, and deputies were unable to find him.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who can help identify the suspect is urged to call Detective Chad Ruff at (509) 477-3262 and reference case No. 10048959.