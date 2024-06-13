Detectives investigating report of body found

GOSHEN — Police were investigating the discovery of a body on the northwest side of Goshen.

Goshen Police responded to the 3200 block of Elkhart Road just after noon Wednesday for a report of a body being found. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in to investigate.

An autopsy should be conducted this week, according to Shelley Murphy, spokeswoman for the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.

Neither Goshen Police nor the prosecutor's office had any further information Thursday morning.