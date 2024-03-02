Detectives investigating after postal carrier shot in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — Warren police detectives are investigating after a postal carrier was shot Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened near Washington Street and Olive Avenue in the city.

Detectives are on scene. No arrests have been made.

Local fire dept. ‘lockdown’ lifted: Suspect in custody

“Senseless act of violence and our condolences go out to the victim’s family,” said Warren Safety-Service Director Eddie Colbert.

He said it is too early in the investigation to know the motive for the shooting.

We reached out to Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel and the U.S. Postal Service officials for more information.

Check back for updates on this developing story, as more information is expected to be released soon. Warren is about 60 miles east of Cleveland.

