Detectives investigating after man found dead in Southeast Austin near airport

Detectives are investigating after one man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport early Friday.

Shortly after midnight, Travis County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a disturbance involving a gun at a business in the 5600 block of South U.S. 183, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in the parking lot.

Witnesses said that the shooter fled the scene in a white truck, heading north on U.S. 183.

The sheriff's office said the investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident, and there is currently no threat to the community.

Those with information about the shooting can call the department's tip line, 512-854-1444, or Crime Stoppers, 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police investigating deadly shooting near Austin airport