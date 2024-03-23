Detectives investigating Fresno’s latest homicide. The victim was found in the alley

A person was shot and killed Saturday morning in southwest Fresno.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter electronic activation at 4:30 a.m. at Whitesbridge Avenue and Modoc Street, police said.

Officers arrived and located a victim in the alley. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive to the shooting is unknown, police said. Detectives were on scene to investigate the city’s seventh murder in 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.