Detectives investigating death after man found on St. Paul sidewalk

St. Paul detectives are investigating the death of a man found unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m. police officers on patrol near the intersection of Case Avenue and Arcade Street saw a person lying down on the sidewalk, said Sgt. Mike Ernster.

When officers realized the man was unconscious and not breathing, they began CRP and called for fire medics who responded and took the man to Regions Hospital, where he died shortly after, Ernster said.

Detectives are reviewing any video footage. The preliminary investigation indicates the man might have been in an altercation with other people and possibly been assaulted before he was found, he said.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will identify the man and his cause of death.

Anyone with information about what occurred is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

