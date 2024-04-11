Detectives identify victim in 1986 East County cold case

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Authorities on Tuesday updated the public on a 1986 cold case investigation involving a woman found dead in Lakeside.

Earlier this year, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department identified the woman as 43-year-old Maria Pilar Del Gadillo Carrillo after applying Investigative Genetic Genealogy in February 2022, Lt. Michael Krugh said in a news release.

Carrillo’s body was found on Sunday, Aug. 3, 1986 down an embankment along State Route 67, located south of Poway Road, according to authorities. The victim suffered traumatic injuries to her body, and authorities determined it to be case of foul play.

The homicide investigation went cold through the years due to few leads, officials said.

In early 1986, Carrillo immigrated to the United States from Yahaulica, Jalisco, Mexico, per the sheriff’s department.

The victim’s family has been notified as detectives work to establish her movements in San Diego before Carrillo’s murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

