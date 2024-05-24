Detectives need help identifying potential suspect in Hooser’s murder

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Detectives with the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Team are asking for help in their investigations with the murder of Sgt. Bill Hooser.

Detectives need help identifying a witness/victim, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a press release, just after Santaquin Police Sergeant Bill Hooser was killed on May 5, security footage at the local Maverick shows a male suspect attempt to take a car at the gas pumps. The driver of that car was reportedly putting gas in the car when it happened.

Deputies said it appears the driver of the car had a verbal exchange with the suspect.

The suspect reportedly was using a crutch to walk, had a pony tail, and was driving a silver sedan.

Courtesy Utah County Sheriff’s Office

If you can help us identify this person, please contact Sergeant Justin Gordon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-851-4010, or by email at justing@utahcounty.gov

