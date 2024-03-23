Detectives continue to ask for tips in connection to death of teen mother

Detectives are continuing to ask for information in connection to a shooting that left a young mother dead.

The shooting happened at a home on Chance Lane in Grayson just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2023.

When officers got to the scene, they found evidence of a party and a teen dead from a gunshot wound.

The teen was identified as Shania Green, the mother of a young son.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives said solving this case would help bring closure to Shania’s family.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was there live in December when neighbors said they thought the party was getting too big. They saw crowds and the row of cars along the house and said they were calling the police to come to clear it out, but before they knew it, there were shots fired.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment, in this case, by calling Crime Stoppers at 404.577.8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: