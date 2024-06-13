Detective who reported Proctor texts in Karen Read case ‘up chain of command’ expected back on stand
Ryan Breslin,Boston 25 News Staff
A state police detective assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office who reported Trooper Michael Proctor’s vulgar texts about Karen Read “up his chain of command” will return to the stand Thursday as the Mansfield woman’s murder trial continues.
Detective Lt. Brian Tully testified Wednesday afternoon that he admonished Proctor, the lead investigator tasked with looking into the death of Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, over crude and vulgar text messages about Read that he admitted to sending to friends, family, and fellow troopers after O’Keefe’s death.
Tully, the Norfolk County State Police Detective Unit Commander, has been a member of the law enforcement agency for 18 years.
After O’Keefe’s body was found outside the Canton home of fellow Boston Police Officer Brian Albert at 34 Fairview Road in January 2022, Tully testified that he the former Canton police chief decided the Canton Police Department should recuse itself from the investigation due to the Albert brothers’ connection to the case.
Proctor acknowledged in his testimony that he is friends with the brother of Brian Albert and his wife. The Albert family was hosting a house party on the night of O’Keefe’s death.
Proctor, who first took the stand Monday, acknowledged to the jury that he called Read names in his private text messages, including “wack job.” He also admitted texting his sister that he wished Read would “kill herself,” which he claimed was a figure of speech and that “emotions got the best of me.”
Tully testified that he had a long discussion with Proctor over those text messages, expressing displeasure over his unprofessionalism. Tully said he then reported them “up his chain of command.”
Proctor apologized for some of the language he used but insisted they had no influence on the investigation.
