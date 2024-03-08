Detective Gilmartin attends State of the Union address

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Officer who has inspired northeastern Pennsylvania with his recovery from an ambush shooting was a special guest at the State of the Union address.

Detective Kyle Gilmartin and his wife were there as guests of Congressman Matt Cartwright.

Although many eyes were on President Biden Thursday evening, it’s safe to say in NEPA, 28/22 News were on the lookout for Detective Gilmartin.

Gilmartin was shot twice in the head in January, making the honor of attending the State of the Union more like a miracle.

Less than two months ago, Scranton Detective Kyle Gilmartin was shot in the head twice during an investigation into gang activity in Scranton.

On Thursday evening, Gilmartin showed the country what it means to be Scranton strong by attending the State of the Union address just one week after he addressed his community after being released from rehab.

Cartwright visited Gilmartin at a Philadelphia rehab facility last month where he asked him to be his guest.

President Biden addressed many topics within the State of the Union, including combatting gun violence that has impacted so many in the audience, including Gilmartin.

28/22 News is expecting much more on Gilmartin’s visit to the capitol in later editions of 28/22 News.

