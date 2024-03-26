NEW DETAILS: Woman shot by Clark County homeowner after attack dies in surgery

Mar. 26—A Clark County man attacked at his Madison Twp. house late Monday morning shot a woman in apparent self-defense, and she later succumbed to her injuries.

The woman, who was not identified, died during surgery Monday at Kettering Health Main Campus, Clark County Sheriff's Lt. Kristopher Shultz said. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office notified the sheriff's office on Tuesday, he said.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Charleston-Clifton Road in Madison Twp.

When crews arrived, they found a woman who had been shot lying on the driveway, where a car registered from outside the county was parked, Shultz said.

"It was reported that there was an assault on the homeowner here at the residence, it was an elderly male, and that he used a firearm to defend himself in the course of that assault," Shultz said.

The woman was taken by MedFlight to Kettering Health Main Campus. It is not clear how many times she was shot.

The man, who also was not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment as well, Shultz said.

The shooting and assault remain under investigation.