New details surface about man fatally shot by Clark County deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New details are coming to light about a man who was fatally shot by Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies after allegedly pulling out a weapon during a confrontation in Vancouver last month.

According to an update on the continuing investigation into the shooting, led by the Vancouver Police Department as part of the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, the specific weapons the man allegedly had during the confrontation have now been identified. Investigators say three deputies shot at the man — who had been accused of holding a woman against her will and sexually assaulting her — with two other deputies witnessing the lethal use of force.

The incident, of which deputies’ body camera footage was later released, all unfolded on Feb. 20 at the 12500 block of Northeast 152nd Avenue. It was there that deputies responded to a 911 call of a woman requesting a welfare check for her mother. When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman. Officials said the woman told deputies she was being held against her will by the man, saying he had a weapon and accusing him of having sexually assaulted her.

Weapons were located by law enforcement following a deadly shooting involving Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an allegedly armed man. March 5, 2024 (Vancouver Police Department).

A revolver was located by law enforcement following a deadly shooting involving Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an allegedly armed man. March 5, 2024 (Vancouver Police Department).

According to the SWIIRT update, “As deputies attempted to detain the male, he grabbed for a firearm from his waistband area and three deputies fired at the male. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation.”

Last month, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased man involved in the incident as 53-year-old Jonathan Gale.

The investigation update specified that law enforcement had found two loaded firearms on or near the suspect, one of which was a revolver.

“Deputies preparing to administer medical aid to the male, located a loaded revolver in his right front pants pocket. The firearm the male pulled from his waistband was also loaded and was located near the feet of the suspect,” authorities said.

Officials said in addition to the two recovered firearms, many other pieces of evidence were collected, with DNA and firearm analysis still being completed by the Washington State Patrol crime lab.

