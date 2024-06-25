Details about SPS pay raises for employees to be released Tuesday as part of FY25 budget

The new Springfield schoolboard poses for a photo before the April 9, 2024 meeting. From left: members Steve Makoski, Judy Brunner, Danielle Kincaid, Susan Provance, Superintendent Grenita Lathan, members Shurita Thomas-Tate, Maryam Mohammadkhani and Kelly Byrne.

An overview was provided by Springfield Public Schools but details about employee pay raises ‒ and other contract changes − are not expected to be made public until Tuesday evening.

That is when 10 collective bargaining agreements between the district and employee groups will be shared during a school board meeting.

SPS has allocated $12.2 million to increase employee compensation for the 2024-25 year.

Slightly more than 10% of employees in the district are not part of a collective bargaining unit. The district has said they will receive a 3.5% cost-of-living increase plus a "step" up on the salary schedule, a prescribed set of increases based on education and experience.

Nine of the organized employee groups are represented by the Springfield National Education Association and they include: educators, nurses, facility services, administrative assistants, school police, support staff, nutrition services, information technology, and specialized instructional support personnel.

Bus drivers are represented by the Teamsters Local No. 245.

A mid-June report showed a spending plan or operating budget of $362 million for the 2024-25 year.

“We are pleased that our proposed budget reflects key priorities, including significant supports for our students and staff who mean so much,” said Superintendent Grenita Lathan, in a news release.

“I appreciate the Board of Education’s support of the continued strategic work to help ensure our 24,500 students are successful and ready for whatever path they choose to pursue.”

At the June 11 meeting, Cara Stassel, executive director of business services, said the operating reserve or fund balance will drop in the coming years. It currently stands at 28% of the operating budget.

For the coming year, it is expected to drop to 25%.

Stassel said over the next five years, the balance is expected to drop by $9.7 million or 3%.

Local, state and federal revenue is provided to Missouri districts at different times of the year and in part because of that, the state requires districts to keep at least 15% of their operating funds in reserve to ensure they have enough cash on hand to pay bills and cover unexpected, one-time expenses.

The SPS strategic plan, approved by the board, requires a minimum reserve of 17%.

"We are anticipating and strategically planning for a return to a more normal operating fund balance of 17-18% in the coming years," she said.

Revenue changes

The district has been preparing for a significant loss in federal pandemic relief funds, which must be spent and reported by October, of $30 million.

However, revenue is expected to go up in other areas:

$1.17 million more in Proposition C sales tax;

$4.49 million more in local property taxes;

$7.5 million more in state funding.

Travis Shaw, deputy superintendent of operations, said the additional revenue amount from local property taxes was based on assumptions.

"This is a non-reassessment year so we look at look at historical trends to see what that percentage increase is going to be to attach that to what are estimates are," Shaw said. "We also assume about $60 million in new construction, again based off of historical trends, and the 97% collection rate on those local taxes."

Shaw said final assessed valuation data is received from Greene County in August and the district's tax levy will be set at that time.

New spending

The district proposed 18 full-time equivalent positions for the upcoming year, mostly in elementary and special services.

Together, the positions will cost slightly more than $1 million. The FTE include:

$39,953 − Continue a reading interventionist at McGregor, a portion of the position will be paid for with federal funds;

$45,675 − Speech language pathologist for K-12;

$39,953 − Part-time occupational therapist for K-12;

$159,810 − Two intensive support teachers to support elementary learning;

$228,690 − Six intensive support paraprofessionals to support elementary learning;

$79,905 − Intensive support teacher to support middle and high school learning;

$152,460 − Four intensive support paraprofessionals to support middle and high school learning;

$76,125 − Early childhood special education speech language pathologist;

$39,953 − Part-time occupational therapist to support early learners;

$79,905 − School community liaison at York Elementary;

$111.825 − Assistant principal to serve Mann, Delaware elementary schools.

A look at four budget changes that will increase the overall budget by $341,257 next year:

$338,850 − An increase to cover higher tuition rates and student participation rates at Ozarks Technical Community College's Career Center, Middle College, the Fly SPS program, and the Alliance for Healthcare Education;

$173,270 − An increase in supplies and flight hours for students in the Fly SPS choice program;

$79,137 − An increase to support curriculum adoption for business and marketing;

$250,000 − A reduction in student athletics and activities due to revised qualifications for student participation in district-sponsored national competition travel and related expenses. It drops the original budget amount in half so $250,000 will remain.

Higher expenses

The proposed budget also reflects higher costs related to health care, utilities and other ongoing costs:

$904,512 − Increase in utilities;

$758,100 − Increase to sustain the Health Benefit Trust Fund, the district's self-funded insurance program, half of which will be spent in 2024 and the rest in 2025. Changes to the plan design and rates will be provided Oct. 1 for the next calendar year;

$197,795 − Increase due to property and liability insurance.

Lower operating expenses

The district also used federal pandemic relief funds to hire more than 180 temporary positions, most of which will end this summer.

A proposal in the budget calls for keeping 60 of the positions.

"These positions were previously made possible through the use of federal stimulus funds and will now shift to be paid with local funds or other federal revenue," Stassel said.

The loss of the federal pandemic relief funds and the closure of Robberson, an elementary school, will reduce expenses by $15 million and cut 165 positions. Here is the breakdown:

$7.39 million − Loss of 122 positions paid for with federal pandemic relief funds;

$2.58 million − Loss off before and after school programming paid for by the district;

$2.39 million − Loss of 33 administrative, operational and elementary positions;

$1.5 million − Loss of general and mental health supports paid for by the district;

$748,369 − Loss of purchased service and supply reduction;

$443,334 − Loss of nearly 10 full-time equivalent positions at Robberson.

