New details in southeast Wichita deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man who died following a shootout inside a southeast Wichita massage parlor Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Lincoln and Southeast Boulevard.

Wichita police say a man, identified as 44-year-old Robexy Figueroa of Wyoming, was armed with a gun when he attempted to rob the parlor.

Police say that led to an altercation and an exchange of gunfire between Figueroa and a 71-year-old man. Figueroa died a the scene.

Woman killed, man injured in Wichita shootings

The 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

Police say they are still investigating and ask anyone who may have information about the case to contact detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.