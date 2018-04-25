Details of Ronny Jackson colleagues' accusations deepen scandal

Rachel Maddow reports on a two page summary of allegations against Donald Trump V.A. secretary nominee Ronny Jackson by 23 of his current and former colleagues who paint a harsh picture of his behavior and allege some shocking behavior.

Launched in 2008, “The Rachel Maddow Show” follows the machinations of policy making in America, from local political activism to international diplomacy. Rachel Maddow looks past the distractions of political theater and stunts and focuses on the legislative proposals and policies that shape American life - as well as the people making and influencing those policies and their ultimate outcome, intended or otherwise. See More

