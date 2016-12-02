New Details Revealed In Sherri Papini Kidnapping Case

Missing California mother Sherri Papini returned home more than a week ago, but the gruesome details of her case and her ordeal continues to unfold. Her husband, Keith Papini, said in a new interview that after being freed from weeks of captivity, Sherri screamed for help so hard she coughed up blood.

Keith told ABC’s “20/20” that his wife was constantly chained to objects so she could not escape and tried desperately to stop passing cars once she was free. Sherri mysteriously disappeared Nov. 2 while out jogging near her home in Redding, California. She was found heavily battered by the side of a highway, more than 150 miles from her home, on Thanksgiving morning.

"She screamed so much, she’s coughing up blood from the screaming trying to get somebody to stop," Keith said in the interview scheduled to air Friday, according to reports. "And again just another sign of how my wife is, she’s so wonderful. She’s saying, 'Well maybe people aren’t stopping because I have a chain that looks like I broke out of prison,' so she tried to tuck in her chain under her clothes."

According to her husband and Shasta County sheriff’s officials, Sherri had a chain around her waist when she managed to successfully stop a driver. Her hair had been cut off, she had been branded with a “message,” and her nose was broken.

Authorities are currently looking for two women who are believed to be Sherri's captors. During a press conference Wednesday, authorities gave new details in the Sherri Papini kidnapping case, including a limited description of her alleged captors.

"She related that both of the subjects spoke in Spanish the majority of the time of her captivity. Further, the suspects concealed their faces in an attempt to hide their identities from her," Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said.

According to Sherri's description, the first suspect "was the younger of the two suspects. She had long, curly hair. She had a thick accent. She had pierced ears. She had thin eyebrows." The second suspect "was the older of the two suspects. She had straight black hair with some graying color. She had thick eyebrows."

