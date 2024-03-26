New details: Resident shoots, wounds intruder in Dayton

Mar. 26—A resident shot and wounded an intruder Tuesday morning in Dayton.

The shooting was reported at 7:45 a.m. in the 40 block of Knecht Drive.

"Upon investigation it was determined that the suspect came over to a home uninvited, forced their way in, and assaulted the victim. A person inside the residence shot the suspect," said Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation but the suspect is in custody, Bauer said.