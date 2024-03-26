New details: Resident shoots, wounds intruder in Dayton

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 26—A resident shot and wounded an intruder Tuesday morning in Dayton.

The shooting was reported at 7:45 a.m. in the 40 block of Knecht Drive.

"Upon investigation it was determined that the suspect came over to a home uninvited, forced their way in, and assaulted the victim. A person inside the residence shot the suspect," said Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation but the suspect is in custody, Bauer said.