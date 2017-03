Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Although Trump promised not to touch Medicaid and to make insurance available to everyone, his plan would leave 24 million more Americans uninsured over 10 years compared to Obamacare, according to the CBO.

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir More

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

World News brings the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world.