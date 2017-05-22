All The Details About Pippa's Extraordinary Wedding Cake

From Delish

Aside from the bride's dress and the adorable look on the groom's face when he sees her walking down the aisle, the best thing about a wedding is the cake. Given Will and Kate's spectacular, eight-tiered cake in 2011, we are overly excited to see what Pippa chose. While photos have not been released yet, here's everything we know about the royal desserts so far.

The Cakes

Pippa and Kate both went traditional with multi-tiered fruit cakes. Pippa's version was made up of four tiers and coated in white icing, the Sunday Express and The Telegraph report. It was cut at the couple's early afternoon reception. At the second gathering later that evening, a trout starter, lamb main course, and Scottish-themed pudding were reportedly served.

Will and Kate went with not one but two cakes at their 2011 wedding: the gorgeous multi-tiered fruit cake and a chocolate biscuit cake. The fruit cake was covered in cream, white icing, and edible flowers. As if that wasn't enough, another dessert was served at the reception - a trio of Berkshire honey ice cream, sherry trifle and chocolate parfait, according to the dinner menu.

The Bakers

According to E! News, Pippa and her new husband, James Matthews, chose London-based Domino Purchas Contemporary Cakes to make their wedding cake, though this hasn't been confirmed since the lavish ceremony Saturday.

The chocolate cake came upon Prince William's request, and was made using a Royal Family recipe by McVitie's Cake Company. The U.K.-based baked goods company has made several Royal family wedding and christening cakes dating all the way back to 1893, when King George V (then Prince George, Duke of York) married Queen Mary (then Princess Victoria Mary).

Chocolatier Barry Colenso told Hello Magazine his team worked on the design for 29 days, and said the cake's white flowers each took six hours to make by hand. Cake-maker Fiona Cairns made the eight-tiered fruit cake, which included walnuts, raisins, cherries, and lemon.

View photos Photo credit: Hello Magazine More

Follow Delish on Instagram.

You Might Also Like