Details about Mica Miller and her husband’s relationship revealed in SC court documents

Court documents filed by Mica Miller and her husband, who is the pastor of a Myrtle Beach area church, reveal details about the couple’s relationship leading up to Mica Miller’s eventual death.

Mica Miller, 30, died April 27, 2024, after being found with a gunshot wound to her head while in her vehicle in a North Carolina state park, according to her husband, John-Paul Miller on May 3, 2024.

Her death has gained national attention and has been discussed and analyzed on social media by family, friends, and church members, as well as non-members. Most of those discussions include #justiceformica.

Her husband is the pastor at Solid Rock Church in Market Common in Myrtle Beach. He notified the church congregation of his wife’s death during an April 28, 2024, sermon, including the fact that her death was self-induced.

Chief Deputy Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on May 3, 2024, that the case is under investigation, adding that anytime there is a death, the department does an investigation.

It has been reported that a North Carolina medical examiner said that Mica’s death was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a story by WPDE TV. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Department said they would release information about the medical examiner’s findings Tuesday.

Sister says Mica feared for her life

Following Mica Miller’s death, her sister Sierra Francis sought to be appointed special administrator of her estate. The court document filed May 3, 2024, listed Mica’s death “as suspicious circumstances, which are currently being investigated by the Robeson County authorities.” The document also states that prior to her death, Mica Miller had sought a restraining order against her husband, although it is believed it was not served before her death.

An affidavit filed by Sierra Francis states, “I know my sister to have expressed the abuse and violence against her by her husband to others, including family members and members of the church congregation.”

The document goes on to say that Mica indicated that there were people following her and keeping track of where she went. Her sister said in the document that Mica had expressed that she was fearful and that “if I end up with a bullet in my head, it was not by me, it was JP (John-Paul).”

Mica Miller had filed for separation on April 15, 2024, from John-Paul Miller. According to the affidavit, her husband was served the papers on April 25, 2024, and she was found dead on April 27, 2024.

What police reports say

Police reports show that on March 11, Mica Miller’s tires were slashed when she was at the Springmaid Pier around 1:30 a.m. She reported this to Horry County Police.

Later that morning, around 11:30 a.m., she called police again about harassment, saying a man whom she has been avoiding came up to her at a gas station and tried to speak with her. He has also been calling and texting her despite the fact Mica Miller had blocked his number. She then told police she feared for her life.

Mica Miller said she had tried to get a restraining order against the suspect, who was not named in the police reports. A mechanic also found a GPS tracker on her car.

Both wife and husband had postnuptial agreement

According to public online records, Mica Miller had filed for divorce from her husband on Oct. 8, 2023. However, it was disposed on Feb. 12, 2024. The dismissal of the divorce said that the couple indicated they may be able to resolve the issues between them.

A postnuptial agreement was filed a year before the dismissal between Mica Miller and John-Paul Miller on Feb. 12, 2023, regarding what would happen if they were to divorce.

Mica Miller was employed at the time as the church’s creative director. The couple both waived their right to seek alimony or separate support in the agreement. In addition, the home that the couple shared, which is owned by the church, would not be included in marital property.

The agreement, which was signed by both Mica and John-Paul, said that the couple agreed to not speak negatively of Solid Rock Ministries and to keep their personal life confidential.

Records also show that John-Paul Miller filed for separation on Feb. 22, 2024. The document indicated that the couple had separated in early February and had lived apart since that time.

The filing was dismissed on March 11, 2024, and was followed by Mica Miller filing for separation on April 15, 2024.

What Mica’s husband has said

John-Paul Miller confirmed that his wife had filed for divorce. He was notified by police of his wife’s death late April 27.

He was told that Mica had purchased a gun and drove two hours to Lumber River State Park in Lumberton, North Carolina, where she was found in her vehicle by a kayaker, Miller said May 3, 2024.

Miller described his wife’s battle with mental illness, adding that this wasn’t the first time she tried to take her own life. Mica Miller has been open about her mental health struggles, posting videos about it on social media and offering testimonies at her church.

Miller denied any abuse against his wife.

She had been in the hospital in February, one of many times Mica had been placed there during their marriage, Miller said.

Mica Miller’s family has not responded to requests to comment.

Couple had been married for seven years

The couple did not have any children of their own, but John-Paul Miller had five children from a previous marriage, which ended in 2016. Mica Miller and John-Paul Miller were married on Nov. 7, 2017, according to court documents. She would have been about 23 and he would have been about 38.