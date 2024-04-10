Details emerge in Tuesday child abduction at Wonders of Wildlife

These images were provided by Springfield Police as they search for 2-year-old Arukia Ganis.

Two parents accused of abducting their 2-year-old child from Wonders of Wildlife during a supervised custody visit on Tuesday now face a host of felony charges.

Arisha Caldwell, 33, and Frank Ganis, 36, were booked into Greene County Jail after a multi-agency search and pursuit that ended in Polk County. The child, Arukia Ganis, was found safely hours after the incident, which eventually sparked an Amber Alert.

Wednesday, they were each formally charged with first-degree kidnapping, endangerment of a child and interference with custody.

Court records show Caldwell and Ganis lost custody of Arukia Ganis after being charged with sodomy in 2023 in a case that appears to involve another child. Ganis also faces a kidnapping charge from 2022 in which he allegedly used a child as a human shield when being approached by law enforcement.

Springfield Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol sent out alerts for a missing child on Tuesday after the parents were accused of sneaking the child out the side of side maintenance room door around 11:20 a.m at the Bass Pro Shops/Wonders of Wildlife building. They were found around 5:40 p.m. near Humansville.

What happened at Wonders of Wildlife?

Police said that the Greene County Children's Division sent two caseworkers to Wonders of Wildlife with the child to meet Caldwell and Ganis for a supervised visit around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A caseworker told police that, while at the monkey exhibit Caldwell needed to use the restroom. Soon after they were suddenly unable to locate Ganis or the child. Security indicated that they had all left through the north side of the building near the main entrance, driving away in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Authorities sent out a missing child alert which eventually was upgraded to an Amber Alert around 4:45 p.m. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office located the couple's vehicle, a black Ford F-150, at South 50th Road in Humansville. The truck reportedly attempted to elude the deputies at speeds exceeding 100 mph though back roads and fields before coming to a stop around 5:40 p.m. Deputies took the child, who reportedly wasn't in a car seat or seatbelt during chase, and arrested the parents.

Caldwell told police that Ganis orchestrated the plan because he wanted the family together again. She told police she was essentially forced into her role in the kidnapping, but also wanted to see more of her child.

"Caldwell said Ganis threatened to take away everything she had left and also threatened her with pepper spray," the police report read. "Caldwell stated Ganis displayed a canister of the spray while they were driving to the visit."

Police said that Caldwell was due to appear in a jury trial on Wednesday in Stone County related to the 2023 sodomy charges if not for her incarceration in Springfield for alleged kidnapping.

