New details emerge in Trump investigation
ABC News’ Katherine Faulders discussed how the special counsel scrutinized a previously unreported trip the former President Donald Trump took to Mar-a-Lago weeks before the FBI raid.
"There will be great interest in how much they go after each other," a Republican strategist tells Yahoo News.
Murphy is stepping down in 2025 after overseeing 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory since he took over in 2008.
Zaccharie Risacher is the latest player to lead the odds to be selected first in the NBA Draft.
Division I has never been more fractured, and the split between the haves and have-nots in college athletics is becoming more real than ever.
Here’s how extreme heat affects sleep — and how to cool down at bedtime.
A new legal battle is underway to determine whether Elon Musk actually gets his money after Tesla convinced shareholders to back the CEO's record-breaking $56 billion pay plan.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump will lay out different summaries of recent history when they meet Thursday for their first debate. See if you can guess at their true economic records.
Author Rodney Brooks unpacks the story of the rapid rise and fall of the Freedman's Bank created in 1865 by Congress to provide former slaves a place to deposit their earnings from their service in the Union Army.
Some of the delightful deals on deck: the viral favorite Bissell Little Green vacuum for under $100, a quality TV sound bar for just $40 and a 14-piece Carote knife set for a crazy $160 off.
Polestar chairman Håkan Samuelsson is stepping down as the brand has been slow to expand and shares have lost value.
It's very important to keep your leather seats clean. They take a bit more work than cleaning a regular cloth seat but the right products can make it easy.
The Copa America 2024 soccer — or football — tournament continues tonight with USA v. Bolivia.
The singer's trick for thick, lustrous hair is surprisingly simple and affordable too.
The USA has made it to the Super 8 stage of the T20 cricket world cup. Here's how to tune in to the USA's next game against England.
Robert Whittaker is still very much a member of the UFC's middleweight elite.
Here's a guide to some of the major cases the justices will rule on in the coming weeks.
Car dealerships will need to do sales by hand due to a cyberattack on a popular system.
The World Health Organization is concerned about the health risks of fake Ozempic.
Try these tips for living a healthy life.