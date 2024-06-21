Details emerge in Thousand Oaks fatal shooting involving roommates, both 80

A Ventura County Sheriff’s vehicle is seen on Avenida de Las Plantas in Thousands Oaks Friday as the agency continues to investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday night involving two 80-year-old roommates.

Authorities provided more details Friday about the fatal shooting involving 80-year-old roommates in Thousand Oaks Wednesday night.

They also identified the victim as Gerald Sherman.

Sherman was shot after he and his roommate, Edward Fegley, had gotten into a physical fight inside a single-family home in the 2400 block of Avenida de Las Plantas, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office previously said. Deputies responded shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. Sherman was pronounced dead at the scene, and Fegley was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Friday, investigators said they had learned the roommates were lifelong friends.

Investigators have confiscated a .22-caliber rifle from the home they believe was used in the shooting, the agency said in Friday's news release. The sheriff's agency is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

While detectives know there was an altercation between the two men before the shooting, the exact circumstances leading up to the gunfire remain unclear, sheriff's officials said. Investigators have been interviewing friends, family and associates of the men and analyzing physical and digital evidence to piece together what took place at the home.

Sherman's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office reported Friday. The manner of death was homicide, the agency said.

Records with the Ventura County Assessor's Office showed the home, built around 1960, was owned by a trust in the victim's name.

The shooting marks the city's first homicide this year.

Fegley remained in custody at the county's Todd Road Jail facility outside Santa Paula Friday afternoon in lieu of $790,000 bail. He had not yet been formally charged by prosecutors.

Joey Buttitta, spokesperson for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, said prosecutors have received parts of the sheriff's report, but more information will be coming in. The DA's office expects to make a decision on what charges may be filed by Monday, Buttitta said.

An arraignment has been scheduled for Monday afternoon in room 13 of Ventura County Superior Court.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Detective Michael Marco 805-384-4739.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Details emerge in Thousand Oaks fatal shooting of 80-year-old