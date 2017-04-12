New Details Emerge In Tennessee Teen's Missing Case

The Tennessee teenager went missing in March and it is suspected that her former teacher Tad Cummins kidnapped her.

New details have emerged in the missing case of Tennessee student Elizabeth Thomas, who authorities believe was kidnapped by her teacher Tad Cummins. District Attorney Brent Cooper said late Tuesday that Cummins left a note for his wife on the day of his disappearance.

Brent Cooper did not reveal to the media details about the content of the note but said it was aimed at misleading the investigation of the missing teenager and help buy Cummins some time. Cooper also said the 50-year-old teacher is on medication to control his blood pressure and would most likely visit pharmacies for a refill, local media WKRN.com reported. Authorities have asked pharmacy employees to be on the lookout for Cummins and Elizabeth.

Cummins and Thomas were last spotted at a Wal-Mart store in Oklahoma City on March 15.

Related: 11 Facts To Know About Tennessee Teen's Kidnapping

"The surveillance images of Cummins and Thomas – the first obtained by investigators since the alleged kidnapping on March 13th – clearly show Tad Cummins with an altered appearance to darken his hair. The same images show Elizabeth may currently have red hair. Efforts to determine what vehicle they were traveling in remain ongoing," authorities said in a release at the time.

Elizabeth has been missing since Mar. 13 prompting Tennessee law enforcement authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the teen. Suspicion over the relationship between Cummins and Elizabeth were raised after an unidentified student reported seeing the two kissing in his classroom.

"She is 15, a child. He is 50, a grown man. She's a high school freshman. He's a former teacher. This is, and was, not a romance," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director Mark Gwynn told reporters. "This was manipulation solely to benefit Tad Cummins. This is not a fairy tale. This is a case of kidnapping."

Last week, Elizabeth's father filed a lawsuit requesting the deposition of anyone who might have information about his daughter and his alleged abductor.

Popular Stories:

United Promised Regulators Ticketed Passengers Are Guaranteed Seats

More Than A Quarter Of Trump's Twitter Followers Are Egg Accounts

Related Articles