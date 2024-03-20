New details emerge in fatal shooting: Murder suspect's case heading to the grand jury

Mar. 20—By GREG JORDAN

PRINCETON — A man charged with first-degree murder after his former girlfriend was found shot once in the head and multiple times in her abdomen saw his case go forward Tuesday to the grand jury.

Cory Lee Callen, 33, of Bluefield, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the Jan. 4 death of Leona Edwards on Gardner Loop Road near Princeton. Callen allegedly ambushed Edwards while she was exiting her vehicle and shot her several times. After being apprehended, Callen appeared before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills who set a $1 million cash or surety bond.

Callen, who is being held at the Southern Regional Jail, appeared Tuesday before Magistrate William F. Holroyd for a preliminary hearing.

Senior Trooper N.C. Patton with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment testified about what he observed after arriving at Gardner Loop Road.

Edwards was found face down at the driver's side of her vehicle, Patton said while being questioned by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer. She had been shot through her head's temple area with the shot going down into her neck. There were multiple gunshot wounds in her abdomen area.

Callen was regarded as the "number one suspect" due to the fact Edwards had filed a domestic violence petition or DVP, Patton said.

Before the Jan. 4 murder, Callen was arrested on May 22, 2023 and later indicted by the June 2023 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; domestic battery; unlawful restraint; obstructing an officer; and fleeing on foot from an officer. Leona Edwards was the victim in this 2023 case, according to court records.

Callen was free on a $25,000 bond when the Jan. 4 shooting occurred.

Judge Wills rescheduled the trial Jan. 30 based on the 2023 charges to May 28, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office.

While under cross examination Tuesday by attorney David Kelley, who is representing Callen with attorney Jason Ballard, Patton said that Edwards had recordings of Callen calling her "and making threats to kill her."

Patton said troopers called Callen after getting his cellphone number from the DVP. Callen replied and said that he was out of town, but would return and speak with the state police. When Callen's cellphone provider "pinged" his phone's location, it was in the John Nash Boulevard area in Bluefield. A second ping showed it was in the Camp Creek area.

"He lied," Pfeifer said to Patton. "He wasn't out of town."

"Correct," Patton said.

Callen was later apprehended in the Summerville area. Investigators initially believed he was going to the Morgantown area because he had ties there, Patton said.

Through the course of the investigation, troopers learned that Callen had rented a black 2024 Nissan Altima shortly before the shooting. Callen has a white or cream-colored Ford Edge and a black Dodge Charger. A witness and a passerby saw a four-door black sedan and a white SUV near the crime scene, Patton said.

"That could be millions of vehicles," Kelley said during cross-examination. He asked Patton if any witnesses saw Callen at the crime scene or in either of the vehicles. Patton said witnesses had not seen him.

A gun has not been found, Patton told Kelley. Casings from a 9-mm firearm were found at the scene.

During closing arguments, Pfeifer said the prosecution was still waiting for forensic tests results which often take several months to complete. He then reviewed evidence including Callen's travels after telling troopers that he was in town and how gunshot residue was found on a necklace he was wearing.

"If there was a circumstantial case, this is it," Kelley said, adding there was no weapon, no witnesses putting Callen at the scene and no definitive evidence as far as forensic evidence.

Magistrate Holroyd ruled that the case had probable cause. It will be going before the June session of the Mercer County Grand Jury.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

