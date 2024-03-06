New details emerge in Brooklyn shooting case as judge considers whether five charged will have joint trial

A judge is set to determine Thursday whether five people, including three minors, will be prosecuted together in one trial for charges stemming from the shootings at the Brooklyn Homes public housing community last summer.

Baltimore prosecutors asked in a court filing last October to try the five defendants together for charges related to the July 2 “shootout,” which left two dead and 28 others wounded. What began as an annual block party the afternoon before devolved into chaos when gunfire erupted early that morning, ending in one of the city’s worst mass shooting events.

“In total, the defendants have been charged with 142 charges,” Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Dunty wrote in a subsequent filing Friday. “Superficially this may make joinder appear unwieldy and even individual trials difficult and complex. However, the reality is that all the charges in these cases stem from the mass shooting perpetrated by defendants in a single community over the course of a few minutes.”

Dunty, who heads the homicide unit in the prosecutors’ office, wrote that the mountain of evidence police and prosecutors culled in support of those charges — some 12,000 pages of documents as well as hundreds of hours of footage, by his own estimation in court in January — likely would be relevant to all the people charged.

His filing also laid out the clearest account yet of the allegations against each of the five people charged. Police recovered guns from three of the defendants, and preliminary analysis of the ballistics evidence suggests they were “consistent with” cartridge casings recovered from the “crime scenes,” according to the filing.

Police found more than 100 cartridge casings fired from at least 12 different guns at the public housing complex, officials have said.

The question of whether the five people charged in the Brooklyn shootings will be tried together falls to Circuit Judge Jeffrey M. Geller, who is slated to preside over Thursday’s hearing.

Defense attorneys for the people charged disagree with prosecutors’ argument for the cases being tried together, contending that having one trial for all of the cases would be unfair to their clients.

“Tristan Jackson will only obtain a fair and impartial trial if his case is tried alone,” public defender Amanda Savage wrote in opposition to the prosecution’s request.

Savage declined to comment.

Jackson, 18, and Aaron Brown, 19, are the two adults charged in the case. Both face seven counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and felony assault, along with related firearms offenses. Both are being held without bond while their cases progress in court.

Brown also faces attempted murder, assault and firearms offenses in a separate case stemming from a May 19 incident in Northeast Baltimore, according to court records.

His attorney, Roya Hanna, told The Baltimore Sun that she planned to argue against joining the cases at Thursday’s hearing.

Prosecutors wrote that Jackson, Brown and two of the minors charged arrived together at the annual “Brooklyn Day” celebration, in a silver sedan. Detectives identified them from the clothes they were wearing, such as “a dark blue jacket with reflective strips” and pants “with a large tag on the back-right pocket” and “distinct yellow and black shoes.”

Investigators followed their movements throughout the party on CCTV footage from the public housing community, according to prosecutors’ filing. They continued to watch as the celebration turned into a terrifying scene around 12:30 a.m., when “an initial shooting occurred within the large crowd gathered around the stair area of the 800 (block) of Gretna Ct.”

Prosecutors attributed 19 spent cartridge casings picked up from the “stair area” to being fired by guns recovered from the group of defendants.

“Review of surveillance video revealed Tristan Jackson, Aaron Brown, and another male all walking toward the 4000 block of 8th St,” prosecutors wrote. “Tristan Jackson began shooting into the 4000 (block) of 8th Street. From the video it appears Tristan Jackson shot five rounds in the direction of the seven unknown individuals who were fleeing.”

Police arrested Brown about a month after the shooting at the Brooklyn Homes on a warrant for attempted murder charges stemming from the separate, May 19 shooting. According to charging documents and prosecutors’ filing, Brown allegedly waived his Miranda rights and told detectives he did participate in the Brooklyn Park shooting, and that he was shot in the hand.

“He admitted to firing a handgun into the roadway at approximately three individuals who were standing in the parking lot shooting at him,” prosecutors wrote. “Aaron Brown stated that he was shot in the hand while firing his weapon. Video shows that after suffering a gunshot wound to his hand, Aaron Brown fled towards 8th Street and Stoll St. … where Tristan Jackson fires the handgun numerous times.”

Police searched Brown’s home after they arrested him and found a Glock 17 9×19 handgun loaded with an extended magazine, according to prosecutors’ filing. That gun, prosecutors wrote, was “consistent with” having fired casings recovered from two locations in the public housing community and with casings collected as evidence in the May 19 shooting.

Hanna said she intends to challenge the legality of the search warrant.

Three minors were charged as adults with offenses stemming from the Brooklyn Homes shootings. Judges separately denied each of their attorneys’ request to transfer their cases to juvenile court, where penalties emphasize rehabilitation rather than punishment, meaning their cases will proceed in Baltimore Circuit Court.

“(There is) no doubt that it was a foregone conclusion that all of the Brooklyn juvenile defendants were going to be denied transfer to juvenile court,” defense attorney Warren Brown, who represents one of the minors, told The Sun.

The Sun does not name minors accused of crimes.

On July 27, officers arrested a minor and took a Glock 17 handgun from him, according to prosecutors’ filing. That gun, they wrote, was “consistent with” having fired 13 9mm casings left “at the lower stair area” in the 800 block of Gretna Ct.

After being arrested, the teen allegedly told officers, “That’s crazy. It’s not even my gun. It’s my step father’s,” prosecutors wrote.

That minor, who is 15 but was 14 at the time of the shootings, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, firearms offenses and inciting a riot.

“They charged him with attempted murder. They don’t know whether they fired guns in the air or if they fired guns at people,” said Brown, who is representing the teen. “They don’t have a clue.”

Brown also noted his objection to joining the cases in a court filing Friday.

“We are against the potential for unfair adjudication of these charges,” Brown wrote.

Officers arrested another minor Aug. 30, confiscating from him a Smith & Wesson SW99 handgun, according to prosecutors’ filing. That gun, they wrote, was “consistent with” having fired six .40 caliber casings left in the 800 block of Gretna Ct., where the shooting started.

That minor, a 16-year-old boy, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, as well as assault, firearms offenses and inciting a riot, online court records show. Reached by phone, his attorney John Cox declined to comment.

The 16-year-old allegedly told his father he “found” the gun police recovered from him, according to prosecutors’ filing.

The first minor arrested in the case, a 17-year-old boy who was shot at the party, is accused of having been in possession of a firearm as a minor, having a handgun on his person and in a vehicle, as well as inciting a riot.

It is unclear, prosecutors wrote, when the 17-year-old arrived, “but social media shows him pulling out a firearm from a white Under Armor book bag and flashing it around” before the shooting.

According to prosecutors filing, the 17-year-old told his mom he had a toy gun at the party.

His attorney, Michael Clinkscale, told The Sun he believes there is evidence in the cases that might be admissible against some defendants but not against his client, “which opens the door for prejudice.”

Clinkscale doubled down on previous assertions that his client was in possession of a toy gun.

“We’re still in the same exact position,” Clinkscale said. “They’re going to be hard pressed to prove their case. We’re ready to move forward.”