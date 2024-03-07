New details emerge at arraignment for man charged in murder of mother and daughter in Worcester

Prosecutors revealed new details in court Thursday during the arraignment of a man accused in the double murder of a mother and her young daughter in Worcester.

Karel Mangual, 28, of Worcester, was arrested on charges of armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license Wednesday night, a day after Chasity Nuñez and her 11-year-old daughter, Zella were found dead inside a bullet-riddled SUV in the Columbus Park neighborhood.

Mangual was allowed to stay away from cameras in the courtroom but prosecutors allege the Worcester man was spotted getting out of a vehicle in Hartford, Connecticut with a second suspect around an hour after the deadly shooting took place.

Prosecutor says getaway vehicle was found in Hartford, CT. Video shows Manguel getting out of vehicle with 2nd suspect who is still at large. This is one hour after security video recorded Worcester dbl murder. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) March 7, 2024

Police released a photo Wednesday night of the other suspect, 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis.

Belnavis is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and about 160 pounds.

Police say Belnavis is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license. Police noted that he also had a preexisting arrest warrant.

Court documents obtained by Boston 25 News indicate there is a security video in existence that shows the victims’ vehicle parked on the side of the road when two people walk up to the car and start shooting at the vehicle. Those two people then run down the street toward a parked white car.

The criminal complaint alleges that the car’s registered owner had let Belnavis use the vehicle for about a year. Investigators were also able to locate the vehicle in Hartford, Connecticut, using the connected car system.

Documents also show that Belnavis’ phone was pinged in the area of Englewood Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, asking anyone with information to call authorities at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be left here or by texting 274637 with the phrase “TIPWPD.”

The SUV was towed away from the crime scene with more than a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side windows.

Sgt. Sean Murtha, Public Information Officer for the Worcester Police Department, said a “fairly high number” of shots were fired into the SUV.

“This kind of thing is unusual for the city in general, this was a very violent act,” Murtha said.

Nuñez was a member of the Connecticut National Guard and received honors like the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Army Achievement Medal.

“Chasity was beloved by her fellow Soldiers in the 142nd Medical Company. Her wit, social nature and dedication to duty made her one of the best Soldiers in our unit,” National Guard spokesperson Major David Pytlik told Boston 25. “I cannot begin to make sense of why this happened and why her family, friends, co-workers and fellow Soldiers have been robbed of her and Zella. What we can, and must do now, is support one another as we grieve, process this profound loss and honor their memory.”

“I’d describe Chasity as incredibly resilient, brilliantly intelligent, destined for success in her civilian and military careers, and more full of compassion than anyone I know,” Pytlik added.

Nuñez had also served as a Patient Safety & Clinical Quality Program Coordinator at MIT Health since July 2023.

“Chas was passionate about the health and wellbeing of the MIT community. She was beloved by the colleagues who worked closely with her, and her dedication to our patients was powerful and impactful. She will be deeply missed,” an MIT spokesperson said.

Zella is a student at Worcester Public Schools, and district officials say counselors were made available to students affected by the tragedy on Wednesday. Families were also notified by school officials about the incident.

“There are no words to describe the pain this student’s family and school community are feeling as a result of this terrible tragedy,” Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said in a statement. “We offer them our deepest condolences as they endure this unimaginable grief.”

Zella’s godfather, Tyrae Sims, tells Boston 25 Nuñez leaves behind a younger daughter – who will now grow up without a mother or an older sister.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW