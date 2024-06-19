Details emerge in apparent kidnapping of woman outside a coffee shop

Details about an alleged kidnapping outside a coffee shop continue to emerge as investigators seek a Texas man accused in the case.

A Kasey Alert last Friday notified the public that Isabel Brown, 43, had been kidnapped.

Multiple witnesses told Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputies the alleged abduction occurred in front of the Coffee Jerk coffee shop near NW 178 and MacArthur Boulevard.

Sheriff’s office investigators now are seeking a 23-year-old Forth Worth, Texas, man, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. He is accused of kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault and battery.

The affidavit said deputies were dispatched on reports that Brown was taken at gunpoint and placed in a vehicle by two armed men wearing ski masks.

Deputies at the scene interviewed witnesses. They also found a dark Tesla still running with the driver-side door open. Witnesses said the Tesla belonged to Brown.

Investigators who watched video from a local business saw two Black men with long rifles and handguns grab the woman and place her in a silver Chevrolet car, according to the affidavit.

The FBI was called in to process the Tesla said to have belonged to Brown.

FBI technicians obtained four photographs from the Tesla. One photo showed a Black man wearing green pants, a dark hoodie with a CAT Diesel Power logo and a beanie hat. He was armed with a long rifle and had no mask, according to the affidavit.

Investigators learned Brown was dropped off at May Avenue near Interstate 240 once the statewide Kasey Alert went out.

Brown told investigators the man wearing the CAT hoodie beat her and choked her to the point of unconsciousness. She also told investigators the man threatened to kill her and pointed a handgun at her several times.

She claimed to have had about $250,000 in cash stolen from her vehicle and told authorities the alleged suspects met another man at a gas station where they divided up the cash.

Brown also claimed the men stole $10,000 from her mobile cash payment app and sent it to their accounts. One of them repeatedly asked her if she wanted to go to Arkansas, and whether anyone would pay a ransom to keep her alive, Brown told investigators.

Brown said she told her captors she didn’t have any more money, but could possibly get someone to pay $100,000 for her release.

She told investigators she didn’t recognize her alleged kidnappers, but mentioned they had “very country accents.”

Investigators used facial recognition software to identify the 23-year-old man from Fort Worth, Texas.

Brown picked him out of a photo lineup, according to the affidavit. She told investigators he was the man who is alleged to have assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck previously told The Oklahoman that EMSA was called to assess Brown's condition. He said she was not injured.

"At this point, we don't believe that it was a random kidnapping,” he said. “We believe the motive may have been robbery," he said.

