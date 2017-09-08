Details emerge of aborted deal for Moscow's Trump Tower - 'help peace and make money'

Plans were drawn up for a Moscow Trump Tower - Justin Lane/EPA

The Trump Organisation stood to make $4 million and a cut of the profits under the aborted deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, it has emerged.

According to detailed plans, obtained by CNN, the scheme even included proposals to open a spa which would have been named after Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka.

Negotiations were still taking place in October 2015, four months after Mr Trump announced he was running for the White House.

The plans entailed building a hotel, flats and commercial property in central Moscow in a venture which would have carried the Trump brand under a franchising agreement.

Mr Trump's interest in exploiting commercial opportunities in Moscow have hardly been secret, he first expressed interest in building a tower in the Russian capital in the 1990s.

But he repeatedly denied having any business links with Russia while he was campaigning for the White House.

The documents include a Letter of Understanding for the venture between Trump Acquisition LLC and the I.C. Expert Investment Company of Moscow.

In an accompanying email Felix Sater, a Russian born property developer to Michael Cohen, Trump Organisation's executive vice president attached a "Letter of Understanding" for Mr Trump to sign.

Mr Sater wrote: "Help world peace and make a lot of money. I would say that's a great lifetime goal for us to go after."

The deal, Mr Sater added, could "possibly fix relations between the countries by showing everyone that commerce & business are much better and more practical than politics.

"That should be Putin's message as well, and we will help him agree on that message."

In late 2015 there appeared to be considerable warmth between Mr Trump and Mr Putin.

The aspiring Republican candidate voiced a desire that he and the Russian leader would "get along". In turn, Mr Putin described the billionaire as "a bright and talented person without any doubt."

Despite the detailed negotiations, the project was scrapped.

Nevertheless, details of the proposal will rekindle suggestions that Mr Trump's desire for a rapprochement with Moscow was commercially as well as politically driven.

A special counsel and the Senate Intelligence Committee are both probing alleged Russian involvement in the presidential election.