New details emerge about 35-story Luminary condo tower planned for downtown Austin

A 35-story luxury condo tower called Luminary continues to advance through the city's review process. The project, planned for 283 units, is slated to be built at the northwest corner of 14th and Guadalupe streets in downtown Austin.

New details about Luminary, a 35-story luxury residential tower planned for downtown Austin, are surfacing as the proposed project proceeds through the city of Austin's development review process.

Developer Northland Living, the sister company of Canadian hospitality and development firm Northland Properties Corp., first announced plans for Luminary in January. The project will join the latest wave of high-rise development taking place in the city's central building district, as more towers take their place on the skyline amid an ongoing building boom.

Planned for 283 condominium units, Northland intends to build the high-rise at the northwest corner of 14th and Guadalupe streets.

The condos are expected to range in price from about $600,000 to more than $3 million, with a substantial number of units anticipated to be priced below $1 million. Austin-based Urbanspace LLP has been tapped to market the units.

Luminary's developer plans to take part in the city's density bonus program, which allows developers to build projects that are taller and bigger (in terms of square footage) than would be allowed under existing zoning, in exchange for community benefits. Northland Living says it will provide a yet-to-be-determined contribution to the city's affordable housing fund.

The architect for the project is Austin-based Page (formerly Page Southerland Page). In designing the tower, Page considered the site's surroundings, including the Judges Hill neighborhood to its north, the Texas State Capitol and SXSW Center to its east and the Mauthe-Myrick Mansion historic home to the west. An historic neighborhood west of the mansion, and Austin Community College’s Rio Grande campus, also were taken into account.

The arches of the Luminary will vary in scale to integrate with its surroundings.

A few new details about Luminary:

The facade will have a mix of brick and glass.

The building’s arches will vary in scale to integrate with its surroundings.

In keeping with the city's Great Streets plan, Luminary will have wide sidewalks along its south and west sides. It also will be a half-block south from one of the planned Project Connect light rail transportation stops.

The design will foster a connection to the neighborhood. Vehicle access will be on the building's north side, where an alley separates it from an office building.

With almost 22,000 square feet of outdoor spaces, the building will have one of the most generous allotments of connection to nature in downtown Austin, according to Page.

Each of the building’s 283 units will have a private, inset balcony.

The fitness center will have a mix of connected indoor and outdoor spaces.

Luminary's outdoor amenity deck will have about 17,000 square feet of space, while covered porches at ground level will allow public access to about 5,000 square feet of a shaded, open-air environment.

"We requested that our entire team be as thoughtful as possible when planning a building of this level of significance,” Tony Kaleel, president and chief operating officer of Northland Living, said in a statement. “Luminary ensures the local community will experience wonderful benefits alongside our future residents."

Covered porches at Luminary's ground level will allow public access to about 5,000 square feet of a shaded, open-air environment.

Northland Living launched in late 2023 as the new development affiliate of hospitality firm Northland Properties. Northland Living's focus will be on developing residential towers and mixed-use communities in Texas. In addition to the Luminary site in downtown Austin, Northland owns or controls sites in Cedar Park northwest of Austin and in Dallas.

Based in Vancouver, Northland Properties owns and operates 66 hotels and resorts, 175 restaurants and venues, and three hockey teams in five countries, including the Dallas Stars. It employs more than 12,000 people and is behind well-known brands such as Sandman Hotel Group, the Sutton Place Hotels, Moxies, Denny’s, Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Shark Club and Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

