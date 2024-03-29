New details in crash that killed 8 people in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details have been released about the drivers involved in the Madera County crash that killed eight people last month.

The California Highway Patrol says the toxicology report about both drivers has been returned to their investigators. Officers say neither driver involved had drugs or alcohol in their systems.

8 men killed in head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says

CHP says they responded to the crash in the early hours of Feb. 23 with reports of possible ejection around 6:30 a.m. on Avenue 7 west of Road 22 in a rural area of Madera County.

Officers say a Chevrolet pickup from Auberry and a GMC van from the Fresno/Kerman area collided head-on.

IDENTIFIED: 8 men killed in head-on crash in Madera County

Investigators say the van had eight men inside, heading to work in the Firebaugh area. The pickup had one person inside.

CHP says initial investigations showed that the pickup crossed over and collided with the van – killing the driver of the pickup and seven others in the van. When the crash took place, multiple men in the van were not wearing their seatbelts, officers say.

The incident prompted multiple memorials and fundraisers to remember those killed, including one on Thursday.

