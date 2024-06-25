New details: Boy accidentally shoots brother in Trotwood after children find gun

Jun. 24—A child was shot earlier this month after unattended children found a loaded firearm at a Trotwood apartment complex.

Trotwood police and medics were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. June 1 for a shooting in the 400 block of Outer Belle Road at the Wingate at Belle Meadows apartments.

A 911 call log indicated that a 9-year-old boy accidentally shot his 8-year-old brother in the neck after finding the gun in an adult's bedroom, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The child's injuries were not life-threatening, Trotwood police said. The boy was treated and released to his family from Dayton Children's Hospital.

The incident is under investigation and no additional information will be released, police said.

Earlier this spring, this news organization identified 11 times in recent years a young child got hold of a gun and injured or killed themselves locally. Six cases led to charges against an adult.

The Trotwood Police Department offers the following safety reminders for people with a gun and children in the same home: — Guns should be stored unloaded and in a locked location that is out of the reach and sight of children. — All handguns and other firearms should be equipped with approved child-resistant gunlocks. — Ammunition should be stored in a separate locked location that is not accessible to children. — Keys and lock combinations should be hidden and the locations never revealed in front of children. — Never leave guns on a nightstand, table, or other place where a small child can gain access as it may lead to injuries and fatalities.