Details of Belleville collision that killed ATV driver released by police department

The Belleville Police Department has released details about what led to a fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old man over the weekend.

Assistant Police Chief Mark Heffernan said Tuesday police received a call about a collision with injuries at Illinois 13 at Westfield Plaza Drive at 8:01 p.m. Saturday.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a white Chevrolet SUV with heavy front end damage and an all-terrain vehicle in the middle of the roadway with heavy damage,” Heffernan said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the Chevrolet was traveling eastbound on Illinois 13 in the left lane and proceeded through the intersection with a green light,” Heffernan said.

“The ATV was traveling westbound in the left lane of Route 13. The ATV suddenly turned left in front of the Chevrolet, and the two vehicles collided. The male subject was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.”

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Identified the victim as Nicholas L. Myers, 30.

Heffernan said Myers, of East St. Louis, was the driver of the ATV. The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Heffernan said.

Belleville Police requested Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team to respond, Heffernan said.

Typically, it takes between six and weeks for the accident reconstruction team to complete an investigation.