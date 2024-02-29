New details being released about warrants out for 2 officers involved in deadly shooting

Two police officers in DeKalb County have warrants out for their arrests for their roles in the shooting death of an unarmed man in his own home.

Former DeKalb police officer Russell Mathis and Officer Jordan Vance have until 5 p.m. on Friday to turn themselves in.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston’s Office told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that they worked out arrangements with attorneys for both officers.

Boston announced on Wednesday that the officers had been indicted for the shooting death of Marando Salmon, 37, in November 2022.

“There were several body cam footage of the incident, so we were able to review exactly what happened,” Boston said.

Around 11 p.m., the officers were called to a report of a stolen car in the driveway of a home on Autumn Crest Court.

Prosecutors say that after knocking and finding the front door open, they went inside and found Salmon in an upstairs bedroom.

“In a matter of seconds, Officer Mathis opened fire, shooting and killing Mr. Salmon,” Boston said.

She says Salmon was sitting on the bed with something in his hand, but was unarmed.

“Mr. Salmon had thrown a cell phone at Mathis. Mathis believed it was a knife,” Boston explained.

During the initial investigation with the GBI, the officers said Salmon was reaching for a nearby handgun.

“I’m not stating that they lied, I’m just stating that the evidence is not consistent,” the DA said.

A holstered gun, which was owned legally, was later found in Mathis’ bedroom.

The DA said her office has been in contact with loved ones throughout the investigation. So far, the family has not wanted to speak publicly.

According to records, Mathis resigned from the police force voluntarily in May of last year. Vance is still working as an officer.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department for a statement and have not heard back.

