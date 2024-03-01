Det. Gilmartin to speak in Scranton at 2 p.m. ceremony today

Mar. 1—SCRANTON — Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin will be welcomed back today with a ceremony at police headquarters, 100 South Washington Ave., at 2 p.m.

Gilmartin is to be released at noon from a rehab facility near Philadelphia. He is recovering from being shot twice in the head in the line of duty on Jan. 11 when he and fellow officers were ambushed in a gang-related shooting. Gilmartin was critically wounded while investigating a series of early morning shootings that day.

A news release from the City of Scranton states:

"Det. Gilmartin has made remarkable progress in the seven weeks following what law enforcement officials have called an ambush-style attack on his vehicle on Jan. 11.

"The Scranton community rallied around Det. Gilmartin as his recovery began, and efforts to support him and his family continue.

"He is expected to be released from his rehabilitation hospital north of Philadelphia at noon on Friday, March 1, and travel immediately to Scranton.

"His anticipated time of arrival at Scranton Police headquarters is 2 p.m., where he is expected to offer public remarks.

Members of the public are welcome to attend, but the Scranton Police Department advises any residents to park in the garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

"The 100 block of South Washington Avenue will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should expect increased congestion downtown.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright announced that Det. Gilmartin will be his guest at the 2024 State of the Union Address on March 7, in Washington, D.C.

"Detective Gilmartin and the fellow officers who saved his life represent the uncommon valor demonstrated by our nation's law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities," Cartwright said.

Gilmartin said he is "greatly honored" to be able to attend the State of the Union as Cartwright's guest.

Cartwright visited the detective and his wife, Lindsay, at the Philadelphia rehab facility on Feb. 22, to personally ask him to attend President Joe Biden's address.

A Luzerne County native, Gilmartin graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in 2008 and the Lackawanna College Police Academy in 2010.

A nine-year veteran of the Scranton Police Department, Gilmartin also served as a police officer in Duryea, Old Forge, Ashley boroughs and Wilkes-Barre and Pittston townships.

"This is the story of the courage, strength and grit of this one man, and of the generosity and humanity of the people of our area, in recognition of and gratitude for his service and sacrifice," Cartwright added. "As Kyle was fighting for his life, so many of us were calling and visiting with him and his family; so many of us were holding and attending fundraisers for him; so many of us were praying for him, for Lindsay, and for their whole family.

"Thanks to that support, and a long roster of heroic medical and rehabilitative professionals, he survived the shooting and has been making remarkable, amazing progress. It's a story that I am proud to display before the nation by inviting Detective Gilmartin as my honored guest for this year's State of the Union address."

