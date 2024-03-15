UPDATE: Fatalities confirmed in Logan County; Storm-related damage, injuries reported

UPDATE @ 11:48 p.m.:

Fatalities have been confirmed in Logan County.

The Logan County Sheriff told News Center 7′s James Brown that fatalities have been confirmed, though the exact number is unclear.

UPDATE @ 11:16 p.m.:

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that weather-related damage appears to follow a path across Darke County from Union City to Bradford.

Several homes and structures have been damaged. At least two people have been transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE @10:57 p.m.:

Indian Lake EMS has confirmed to News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson on scene that 6 people are injured.

UPDATE: @10:44 p.m.:

>> LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Warning issued for Mercer, Augliaze; Tornado Watch issued for entire region

A mass casualty incident was reported in Winchester, Indiana, and severe damage has been reported in multiple parts of the city, an Indiana State Police Post commander told News Center 7.

UPDATE @ 10:26 p.m.:

ODOT crews are using plow trucks to help clear roads of debris after the high winds and tornados that touched down in Logan County.

According to ODOT, the following roads are closed in Auglaize County:

US33 closed between 1.5-2 mm

SR116 closed N of Saint Mary’s

SR66 closed N of Saint Mary’s

SR720 between SR65 and the village of Santa Fe

UPDATE @ 10:22 p.m.:

There are reports of downed trees near Covington and SR 48 in Miami County.

Darke County first responders are doing a damage assessment, but likely will not have a full scope of the damage until the morning.

Darke County EMA confirmed that there is significant structure damage across the county. No injuries have been reported as of now.

Auglaize county damage assessment is ongoing and very few details were available.

Shelby county has not had any reports of storm-related damage or injuries.

UPDATE @ 9:55 p.m.:

Damage has been reported near the intersection of Klinger Rd and North Rangeline Rd in Miami County, as well as in the Covington area of Miami County.

No injuries or casualties have been reported at this time, according to Miami County EMA

UPDATE @ 9:36 p.m.:

Darke County Deputies are heading to the area of Fox Rd and Coletown on reports of storm-related damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

UPDATE @ 9:19 p.m.:

Logan County Sheriff confirmed to News Center 7 that mobile home parks in Russels Point and Lakeview took a direct hit.

UPDATE @ 9:11 p.m.:

Logan County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that a destructive tornado has gone through the Lakeview area.

No other details were immediately available.

INITIAL REPORT:

Injuries have been reported in Mercer County due to severe weather.

Mercer County Emergency Management Agency confirmed three people have been injured, two of which have been taken to the hospitals.

All injuries are non-life-threatening.

Tornado damage has been reported in the area of Skeels Rd, Carmel Church Rd, State Route 49, and the Celina area.

It is unclear the severity of the damage at this time.

We will be updating this story as new information becomes available.