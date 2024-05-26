'Destroyed': Storm Debris Litters Street in Northwest Arkansas as Severe Weather Continues

Storm debris littered parts of northwest Arkansas on Sunday, May 26, as severe weather remained a threat to the region.

Footage filmed by Chad Martin shows storm damage in Rogers on Sunday morning. “They got destroyed,” Martin says in the video as he drives past a home covered by broken trees.

On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said damage consistent with an EF-2 tornado was surveyed in Claremore, northeast Oklahoma.

At least one person was killed by severe overnight storms in the area, local media reported, citing local emergency officials. Credit: Chad Martin via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh, they got destroyed.

Thank God.

All the, oh, they got destroyed.

Thank God all the.